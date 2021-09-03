St Albans church welcomes ‘job share’ vicars

Published: 10:00 AM September 3, 2021 Updated: 10:26 AM September 3, 2021

There's a new double act at the helm of a St Albans church.

Diane and Jono Tregale have together taken on the role of vicar at St Paul's Church in Fleetville.

The couple, who have moved to St Albans from Sherborne in Dorset , will ‘job share’ the position – still rare in Church of England churches.

Jono explained: “We’re both looking forward to getting to know many people in Fleetville and around the area and seeing how we can work with them to share the ‘good news’ of the Christian gospel in all its fulness.

“We believe that, working together, Diane and I can bring a broad range of experience and abilities to this role.

"We’ve worked closely together in churches for the past 25 years, but this is the first time we have job shared the role of vicar. We are excited at the opportunity to work alongside the existing gifted team at the church.”

Diane said: “St Paul’s is a church for all ages with thriving youth and children’s activities, networks of groups who meet in homes, the church building and beyond and with lively worship services both in person and online.

"Together, we want to see how we can further develop the church’s links with the wider community.

“We are thrilled to move to this new post. We felt attracted to such a vibrant, creative, caring church community who are open to new opportunities to grow in faith and serve the local area.”

The Tregales ring in the changes at St Paul's Church. - Credit: Peter Crumpler

The Revds Diane and Jono Tregale were licensed together as Vicar at a special service in the church on Wednesday evening (September 1). The congregation were joined by civic leaders and representatives of the local Muslim and Jewish communities.

Speaking at the service, Bishop of Hertford Michael Beasley, said: “These two wonderful people have come to St Paul’s to minister here together. Seldom could they have taken up this ministry in more ‘interesting’ times.”

Diane and Jono Tregale’s appointment follows the retirement last October of Canon Tony Hurle, who had been Vicar at St Paul’s for more than 28 years.