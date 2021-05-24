Churches raise thousands on charity walk
- Credit: Anne Wall
A sponsored walk for Christian Aid has raised more than double its original target.
Last Saturday's walk involved 25 of the churches in St Albans, and replaced an annual street collection.
Fundraisers travelled the length of the district from Sandridge to Chiswell Green, spanning just under 20 miles.
Organiser Anne Wall of Hatfield Road Methodist Church said: "The walk went very well despite the weather.
"Our original target was £2,500 but we have managed to raise £5,309."
You may also want to watch:
The second week of May is traditionally when church members visit door-to-door to collect money for Christian Aid, but for the second year in a row this has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Anne added: "Christian Aid does wonderful work in the developing world, using its money to fund projects such as providing clean water, building schools and equipping hospitals."
Most Read
- 1 #FreePalestine protest taking place in Verulamium Park
- 2 Bomb squad called to street in St Albans
- 3 Stage set for Peter Pan to fly in for open-air festival at Roman Theatre in St Albans
- 4 'How lockdown transformed our business' - Italian restaurant's Covid success story
- 5 Game on says Jack Metcalfe as improving London Colney battle back against Colney Heath
- 6 Sainsbury's Sunday parking fines U-turn
- 7 Laughs in the park as Comedy Garden brings five nights of stand-up stars to St Albans' Verulamium Park
- 8 Walk-in vaccinations to continue in Herts
- 9 Have you seen this wanted man?
- 10 'Upsetting' day at Whipsnade Zoo as escaped brown bears euthanised to protect public
To contribute to their efforts visit
https://justgiving.com/fundraising/anne-wall2-thewesleywalkers