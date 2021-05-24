Churches raise thousands on charity walk

Published: 12:51 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 12:52 PM May 24, 2021

The walk for Christian Aid raised more than £5000. - Credit: Anne Wall

A sponsored walk for Christian Aid has raised more than double its original target.

Last Saturday's walk involved 25 of the churches in St Albans, and replaced an annual street collection.

Fundraisers travelled the length of the district from Sandridge to Chiswell Green, spanning just under 20 miles.

Organiser Anne Wall of Hatfield Road Methodist Church said: "The walk went very well despite the weather.

"Our original target was £2,500 but we have managed to raise £5,309."

You may also want to watch:

The second week of May is traditionally when church members visit door-to-door to collect money for Christian Aid, but for the second year in a row this has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Anne added: "Christian Aid does wonderful work in the developing world, using its money to fund projects such as providing clean water, building schools and equipping hospitals."

To contribute to their efforts visit

https://justgiving.com/fundraising/anne-wall2-thewesleywalkers



