Redbourn church’s crowdfunding campaign for water pump in Tanzania

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 9:18 AM November 16, 2021
An ox ploughing dried fields in Tanzania.

Ox ploughing in Mpwapwa, Tanzania - Credit: St Mary's, Redbourn

A Redbourn church is turning to crowdfunding to complete its ambitious fundraising target to build a water pump in their linked village in Mpwapwa, Tanzania.

Having chosen the project to support as their Charity of the Year in January 2020, St Mary's Church set out with a target of raising 50 per cent of the £40,000 needed to build the pump.

But through the extraordinary generosity of the villagers, (and despite the restrictions of the Covid pandemic), they have actually raised over 75% of the total, and have now decided to crowdfund to reach the full amount before the end of this year.  

Parched crops in Mpwapwa, Tanzania

Parched crops in Mpwapwa, Tanzania - Credit: St Mary's, Redbourn

Vicar of Redbourn Revd Will Gibbs said: “We’ve been hearing a lot about COP26 and the climate emergency we face. And it’s often those who are least responsible who feel the effects of climate change the most.

"It can feel like such a big problem and we wonder how we can make a difference. Well, now we can. We can’t build three-quarters of a pump, so any donation through crowdfunding – big or small – could make a real difference to that village, providing them with irrigation and giving them food security for years to come.”

Having already raised over £32,000, donations for the ‘Pumps for Mpwapwa’ project can be made at www.gofundme.com/pumps-for-mpwapwa

Redbourn News

