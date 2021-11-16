News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Church hosts first confirmation service since 2005

Matt Adams

Published: 1:00 PM November 16, 2021
Tamara, the Bishop of St Albans, Tobi, Ron, Erika and Revd Kylie Hodgins at St Luke's confirmation service.

A Bricket Wood church has held its first confirmation in over 15 years.

One adult and three young people were baptised and confirmed at St Luke's Church on Sunday by the Bishop of St Albans, the Rt Revd Dr Alan Smith.

Baptism and confirmation are ceremonies of Christian initiation, milestones on the journey of faith. Confirmation is a point where older children or adults make their public profession of faith.

This was the first confirmation service held in St Luke's since 2005, although confirmation candidates from St Luke's have in recent years taken part in St Albans Cathedral's Easter Eve Confirmation Service which includes candidates from parishes all over the St Albans diocese and babies have been baptised in St Luke's during usual Sunday services.

St Luke's was almost full for the service with around 80 people present including regular worshippers and family, friends and supporters of the confirmation candidates.

Ron Phelvin has been coming to St Luke's for about two years and decided to take this step, seeking confirmation, earlier this year.

Tobi, Erika and Tamara, Ogundere aged 10, 16 and 14 , have been coming to St Luke's since they were young children and have been active participants in St Luke's children's church on Sunday mornings.

The service also included an act of remembrance at which the names of those who gave their lives in the armed services in recent engagements, including in Afghanistan, were read out.

The Bishop, in his sermon, brought the two occasions together - remembrance and confirmation - noting that we must always remember the sacrifice of those who give their lives for the sake of their country as well as remembering that as disciples of Christ we can fight to defend the weak, seek justice and deepen our faith with the 'weapons of love'.

The Vicar of St Luke's, the Revd Kylie Hodgins, said: "The confirmations were a special and happy moment for all at St Luke's and are a sign of health and hope for all of us as we seek to love and serve the people of Bricket Wood. I hope to be holding more such services in the years to come."

