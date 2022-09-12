Harpenden church marks Queen's passing and accession of new King

The flag on the tower of St Nicholas Church, Harpenden flies at half-mast. - Credit: Giles Croot

A Harpenden church has been helping the town mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III.

Within minutes of the announcement of The Queen’s death, the flag which flies above St Nicholas Church was lowered to half-mast and a special Evensong arranged for 8.30pm.

Despite the short notice more than 60 people attended the service, which led by Canon Dennis Stamps and the church choir, with many more joining online.

Evensong dates back to the mid-1500s, and includes prayers for the monarch.

As a result, 15-year-old choral scholar, Theo Croot, who attends St George’s School in the town, became the first person at St Nicholas Church – and one of the first people in the country – to sing “O Lord, Save the King” in more than 70 years.

“It was quite a responsibility,” said Theo. “For the few minutes before I had to sing it, I kept repeating it over and over in my mind. The service had been arranged so quickly we hadn’t had time to rehearse this bit, so this really was the first time those words had been sung out in seven decades.”

On Friday, the church’s bellringers marked the passing of the Queen with a single tenor bell tolling 96 times at 9am and a half-muted ring being heard across Harpenden at noon.

“St Nicholas Church is at the heart of our town in every sense,” said The Rev’d Canon Dennis Stamps, Rector of the Parish of Harpenden.

"St Nicholas, along with the other churches in our parish, has been remembering the life of the Queen in prayer and music. In the last few days we’ve welcomed many people who don’t regularly attend church and I hope that many more will join us in the days ahead.”

This week, the church will be open from 10am to 2pm for those wishing to light a candle, sign the Book of Condolences or simply spend a few minutes in prayer. On Monday to Thursday there will be a service of evening prayer at 5pm and communion services on Wednesday and Saturday at 10.30am.

Next Sunday, on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, there will be communion services at 8am and 9.30am, a more informal Morning Praise service at 11.30am and a special Civic Service commemorating the life of the Queen at 3pm.

Further details and live streaming of selected services can be found on St Nicholas Church’s Facebook page (@StNicholasChurchHarpenden)