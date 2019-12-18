Christmas vandals target homes in St Albans

Christmas decorations in The Camp area of St Albans have been vandalised Picture: Caroline Fletcher Archant

Police are investigating several incidents of criminal damage and theft targeting Christmas decorations and vehicles in The Camp area of St Albans.

On Sunday evening and Monday morning families discovered that their Christmas decorations had been damaged or stolen.

Outraged residents and members of the community took to local Facebook group All Things St Albans to share information, including the time the crimes took place and the extent of the criminal damage.

Resident Caroline Fletcher said: "Christmas decorations were stolen and smashed in the road.

"In our close of 21 houses, the six that had Christmas decorations were all targeted.

"They also emptied our rubbish bin, tipping out the contents of the black bin liner all across the road - nappies and all!"

Caroline's three young children were distraught to find that their Santa sign had been broken into pieces.

Many families found that their Christmas lights and decorations had been cut, removed from their front gardens and thrown over their neighbours' fences.

In addition to the expense the damage caused, families have mentioned the distress the vandalism has caused their children in particular in the run up to Christmas.

Families also mentioned the time and effort they had taken to decorate their homes.

The police have released a statement confirming a group of teenage boys were causing damage to Christmas decorations, turning over wheelie bins and damaging motor vehicles in Blake Close, Rodney Avenue and at addresses near Highfield Park.

A number of properties captured CCTV footage of the vandals whilst the incidents were taking place. The police are now examining this footage to identify the vandals.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Paul Caro said: "This is mindless criminal damage which is not a prank. An investigation is underway and we will look at arresting the people responsible."

In response to this incident, police have increased patrols and are asking residents to make sure they report crimes to them with any video doorbell or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call the non-emergency number 101.