Operation Secret Santa donates Christmas shoeboxes for Hertfordshire charities

PUBLISHED: 08:59 05 January 2020

Christmas shoeboxes were donated by St Albans and Welwyn Garden residents for Operation Secret Santa. Picture: Operation Secret Santa

Christmas shoeboxes were donated by St Albans and Welwyn Garden residents for Operation Secret Santa. Picture: Operation Secret Santa

A project saw 114 shoeboxes full of gifts donated by St Albans and Welwyn Garden City residents to those in need over Christmas.

Christmas shoeboxes were donated by St Albans and Welwyn Garden residents for Operation Secret Santa. Picture: Operation Secret Santa

Operation Secret Santa collected shoeboxes and delivered them to St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge and Herts Young Homeless, as well as donating £170 to homelessness charities.

The boxes were wrapped in Christmas paper, and filled with a card for the recipient and gifts including clothing, toys, toiletries, gift vouchers and sweets.

Founder Aisha Khayat said: "I am so grateful for all the support for this project. We were overwhelmed with the amount of donations we received and we will be looking forward to running the project again next year.

"I want to thank the teams at The Womens Refuge and Herts Young Homeless for their support. They were busy working during the holidays and without them this wouldn't have been possible."

