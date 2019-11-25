Advanced search

Do you want to join the St Albans Christmas shoebox appeal?

PUBLISHED: 14:39 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:39 25 November 2019

The Christmas shoebox appeal last year. Picture: Supplied

The Christmas shoebox appeal last year. Picture: Supplied

Archant

A St Albans woman is asking for your help to spread festive cheer this Christmas.

Operation Secret Santa is collecting shoeboxes filled with gifts.

The boxes will be given to charities St Albans and Hertsmere Women's Refuge, the Trussell Trust Food Bank, Centre 33, Emmaus and Open Door for people they support to open on Christmas Day.

Founder Aisha Khayat said: "I love the idea of giving gifts at Christmas and putting a smile on the face of someone who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy these things for themselves. If each person donates just one shoebox, we could make sure that everyone in Hertfordshire has a gift on Christmas Day!"

The boxes need to be wrapped in Christmas paper, and filled with gifts such as clothing, toys, toiletries, gift vouchers and sweets.

For more information visit www.operationsecretsanta.com

