St Albans rocks around the tree for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:17 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 11 December 2019

The event was a free community event and was to help welcome in the panto season and bring some life to that area of the city. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Music around a Christmas tree celebrated the beginning of panto season in St Albans.

The evening of Friday, December 6 went with a swing at the Rockaholly event.

On the opening night of Sleeping Beauty and from 5pm to 7.30pm there was live music from vocalist KJ Foley and local bands,The Golden Clerics and The Chevtones bringing a festive twist to their 1950s-inspired music.

Vanessa Sharp of BID said: "It was a fantastic event - many people said how much they enjoyed it.

"In the late 1960s and into the 1970s there was a tradition of community carols being staged around the tree by the St Albans civic centre, in that spirit we introduced the Rockaholly event for this year."

Rockaholly was a St Albans Arts Team event supported by Save St Albans Pubs, St Albans District Council, 1Life, St Albans BID and Eyes on St Albans.

