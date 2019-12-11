St Albans rocks around the tree for Christmas

The event was a free community event and was to help welcome in the panto season and bring some life to that area of the city. Picture: Supplied Archant

Music around a Christmas tree celebrated the beginning of panto season in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event was a free community event and was to help welcome in the panto season and bring some life to that area of the city. Picture: Supplied The event was a free community event and was to help welcome in the panto season and bring some life to that area of the city. Picture: Supplied

The evening of Friday, December 6 went with a swing at the Rockaholly event.

You may also want to watch:

On the opening night of Sleeping Beauty and from 5pm to 7.30pm there was live music from vocalist KJ Foley and local bands,The Golden Clerics and The Chevtones bringing a festive twist to their 1950s-inspired music.

Vanessa Sharp of BID said: "It was a fantastic event - many people said how much they enjoyed it.

The event was a free community event and was to help welcome in the panto season and bring some life to that area of the city. Picture: Supplied The event was a free community event and was to help welcome in the panto season and bring some life to that area of the city. Picture: Supplied

"In the late 1960s and into the 1970s there was a tradition of community carols being staged around the tree by the St Albans civic centre, in that spirit we introduced the Rockaholly event for this year."

Rockaholly was a St Albans Arts Team event supported by Save St Albans Pubs, St Albans District Council, 1Life, St Albans BID and Eyes on St Albans.