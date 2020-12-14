St Albans Christmas lights competition returns despite coronavirus pandemic

Published: 10:33 AM December 14, 2020 Updated: 11:15 AM December 16, 2020

An annual Christmas lights competition between residents of four St Albans streets will still be going ahead despite the pandemic.

The Ladder Roads in St Albans hold an annual Christmas lights competition. - Credit: Archant

For the last seven years residents of Alexandra, Inkerman, Bedford and Alma Roads - the so-called Ladder Roads - have taken part in an annual lights competition to raise money for charity.

Throughout December you can visit these historic streets, located just a stone’s throw from the city station, where residents compete against each other to win a coveted lights trophy.

Last year the community raised in excess of £700 by donating to enter the competition, as well as hosting a fundraiser results night. This year local residents voted for their charity of choice and all proceeds will be going to the Trussell Trust, a nationwide network of food banks providing emergency food and support.

The food banks partner with a wide range of care professionals who identify people in crisis and give them a food bank voucher to access emergency food. Schools, churches, businesses and individuals donate non-perishable, in-date food and large collections often take place as part of seasonal celebrations such as Christmas.

40,000 volunteers give up their time at food banks across the UK to sort through food checking that its in date and storing it ready to be given to people. For more information about the charity or if you would like to support Trussell Trust by donating food, volunteering or raising money for the charity please visit www.trusselltrust.org

This year the Christmas lights competition will run throughout the month.

Residents vote for their favourite house and the winner is usually announced as part of a festive fundraising event.

This year will be slightly more low key to adhere to social distancing restrictions, but organiser Lizzie Singer said: “This year more than ever there is a need to carry on our local tradition of decorating our houses for the festive period. I think we could all do with a bit of Christmas cheer and the competition allows residents to enjoy the festivities in a safe manner. I would like to thank all residents who support the competition by decorating their houses, without their enthusiasm the competition wouldn’t be possible.”

Visitors can donate to Trussell Trust via the dedicated QR code located on posters around the streets.