Charity post-box topper vandalised in St Albans

Sopwell resident posting a letter to Santa with his grandson in St Albans. Picture: Supplied Archant

Christmas charity post-box toppers crafted by hand by St Albans residents have already been defaced by vandals.

The much-loved and photographed fund-raising post box toppers were vandalised within days of going up.

Within days of putting up the festive post box decorations, intended to raise funds for three local charities some were sadly subject to unwarranted abuse.

Three charities benefit from the postbox toppers: Age Concern St Albans, Earthworks, and Small Acts of Kindness.

Sopwell resident Peter Wares, 80, said he enjoyed posting his grandson's traditional letter to Santa at the decordated pillar box on Abbots Avenue a few days ago.

He said: "I am saddened by the vandalism of these cheerful works of art."

On New Year's Day Earthworks, one of the three charities receiving funds through the postboxes, will be challenging residents to take part in a Polar Bear Plunge at the former open-air swimming pool, Sub Aqua Club on Cottonmill Lane.