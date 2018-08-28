Home-Start Herts Christmas jumper competition winners revealed

Christmas jumpers at St Columba's College Archant

Schools, networking groups and businesses took part in Home-Start Herts’ Christmas jumper competition to raise money for local families in need.

Bradford and Howley's Christmas jumpers. Bradford and Howley's Christmas jumpers.

St Columba’s College were crowned the winners of the family support charity’s competition with their picture of the entire prep school and sixth form in festive jumpers, and raised £1,035.35.

Home-Start strategic manager Suzy Moody said: “We’d like to thank everyone that got involved, donated and made it so much fun. The pictures were great and everyone had made a real effort, but one picture really stood out for us and that was St Columba’s College.”

Head of development at St Columba’s College, Jim Lewis said: “Not only were we able to support a great charity that does such amazing work with local families, but we were also able to honour the work of our founders at St Columba’s College.”

The money raised will go towards supporting a local family who are struggling.

Aon UK's Christmas jumpers. Aon UK's Christmas jumpers.