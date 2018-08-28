Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Home-Start Herts Christmas jumper competition winners revealed

PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 December 2018

Christmas jumpers at St Columba's College

Christmas jumpers at St Columba's College

Archant

Schools, networking groups and businesses took part in Home-Start Herts’ Christmas jumper competition to raise money for local families in need.

Bradford and Howley's Christmas jumpers.Bradford and Howley's Christmas jumpers.

St Columba’s College were crowned the winners of the family support charity’s competition with their picture of the entire prep school and sixth form in festive jumpers, and raised £1,035.35.

Home-Start strategic manager Suzy Moody said: “We’d like to thank everyone that got involved, donated and made it so much fun. The pictures were great and everyone had made a real effort, but one picture really stood out for us and that was St Columba’s College.”

Head of development at St Columba’s College, Jim Lewis said: “Not only were we able to support a great charity that does such amazing work with local families, but we were also able to honour the work of our founders at St Columba’s College.”

The money raised will go towards supporting a local family who are struggling.

Aon UK's Christmas jumpers.Aon UK's Christmas jumpers.

Ladybirds Nursery's Christmas jumpers.Ladybirds Nursery's Christmas jumpers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Cap to be placed on sexual entertainment venues in Norwich as council agrees limit

Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Home-Start Herts Christmas jumper competition winners revealed

Christmas jumpers at St Columba's College

Three lanes of the M1 closed near St Albans due to crash

The view from junction 6A of the M1. Picture: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk.

Chilly weather for St Albans Striders but some good performances too

St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Cottonmill crossing to stay open after St Albans residents’ campaign

Pictures from the Cottonmill crossing consultation meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in district’s churches

Why not visit one of the district's churches this Christmas?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists