Home-Start Herts Christmas jumper competition winners revealed
PUBLISHED: 15:00 19 December 2018
Schools, networking groups and businesses took part in Home-Start Herts’ Christmas jumper competition to raise money for local families in need.
St Columba’s College were crowned the winners of the family support charity’s competition with their picture of the entire prep school and sixth form in festive jumpers, and raised £1,035.35.
Home-Start strategic manager Suzy Moody said: “We’d like to thank everyone that got involved, donated and made it so much fun. The pictures were great and everyone had made a real effort, but one picture really stood out for us and that was St Columba’s College.”
Head of development at St Columba’s College, Jim Lewis said: “Not only were we able to support a great charity that does such amazing work with local families, but we were also able to honour the work of our founders at St Columba’s College.”
The money raised will go towards supporting a local family who are struggling.