Homeless pets in Hertfordshire to be served Christmas dinner

Homeless animals will be getting a proper Christmas dinner thanks to Kimpton's Blue Cross rehoming centre. Picture: Martin Phelps Martin Phelps

Pets at a Kimpton rehoming centre may not yet have found a permanent place to live, but staff will still be there on Christmas day to give them a slap-up Christmas dinner.

From turkey and trimmings for the dogs and cats, to fresh, crisp vegetables for the rabbits, the Blue Cross rehoming centre will make sure that vulnerable pets still get a taste of home.

Dedicated animal-loving volunteers and Blue Cross staff will be at the rehoming centre at Kimpton Bottom on Christmas day to make sure the pets get some festive spirit and a lot of love.

Kellie Brooks, centre manager at Blue Cross Hertfordshire, said: “Christmas time is a wonderful time to think of others, and it’s always uplifting to see the community come together and help those who might not experience the warmth and love the festive season can bring.

“We’re really grateful to those who are also thinking about pets too, who may have lost their owners or been abandoned.

“On Christmas day our centre will be making sure the pets feel the festive spirit, by serving them up a hearty meal.

“We couldn’t do our work without the support of our community, so the team at Blue Cross is calling out to animal lovers for their help to make this an extra special Christmas for pets in need.”

Last year Blue Cross helped nearly 30,000 pets with its veterinary services, rehomed almost 9,000 pets, and helped more than 8,000 people grieving pets who had passed away.

Blue Cross is asking for a £1 donation to help fill a pet’s bowl with festive food.

To donate, follow this link: www.givepenny.com/christmas-dinner-appeal