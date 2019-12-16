Why not celebrate Christmas in churches around St Albans, Harpenden and the villages?

Carols, candlelight and familiar Bible readings will be among the features of services being held at churches across St Albans, Harpenden and district this Christmas. There will also be many services designed especially for children, plus a range of less traditional services to appeal to all tastes. At the heart of the celebration is Jesus Christ, God with Us. He was born as a baby, lived and died on earth - and rose from death to bring hope and a promise of new life to all who believe in him. Celebrate the new-born king at a church near you this Christmas. Rev Peter Crumpler

Homewood Road United Reformed Church

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm family service to welcome Christmas Day. Christmas Day: 11am family celebration of the birth of Christ.

St Mary's Church, Hemel Hempstead Road, Redbourn

Christmas Eve: 3.30pm, 4,30pm crib service. 11.30pm midnight Mass. Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10am family Eucharist with carols, 12 noon Holy Communion.

St Albans Cathedral

Christmas Eve: 1pm and 2.30pm The Big Community Nativity at the Crib Service, 5pm choral Evensong, 11pm midnight Mass. Christmas Day: 8am Eucharist with carols, 9.30am parish Eucharist, 11.15am Matins, 12,30pm Eucharist.

St Mary Marshalswick, Sherwood Avenue, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 5pm crib service with Christmas carols, 11pm midnight service, Holy Communion with carols. Christmas Day: 10am Christmas family Communion service with carols.

St Peter's Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 3pm crib service, 6.30pm candlelit carol service, 11.30pm midnight Communion. Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am all-age Communion, 11.15am sung Mattins

St Stephen's Church, Watling Street, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass. Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion.

Marlborough Road Methodist, St Albans

Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age worship.

Trinity United Reformed Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

Christmas Day: 10am informal family Christmas worship.

Ridgeway Church, Sandringham School, The Ridgeway, St Albans

Christmas Day: 10am Christmas Day family service.

Spicer Street Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4.30pm family celebration. Christmas Day: 10.30am family service.

St Albans Vineyard Church, Brick Knoll Park, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 5pm, 7pm, carols and candlelight.

Dagnall Street Baptist Church, Cross Street, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 3pm Christingle service. Christmas Day: 10.15am family worship.

Greenwood United Reformed Church, Watford Road, Chiswell Green

Christmas Day: 9.30am family service.

Church of God of Prophecy, Methodist Church Hall, Marlborough Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 10pm Christmas Eve celebration.

Cornerstone Church, Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans

Christmas Day: 10.30am Christmas Day service.

St Mark's Church, Colney Heath

Christmas Eve: 3pm and 4.30pm all-age Christmas Eve service. Christmas Day: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.20am all-age service.

Marshalswick Baptist Free Church, Sherwood Avenue, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm Christmas Eve Communion. Christmas Day: 10.15am family celebration.

St Julian's Church, Abbot's Avenue, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service for all the family. Christmas Day: 10am family Communion.

St Paul's Church, Blandford Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 3pm and 4.30pm crib services, 11.30am midnight Communion. Christmas Day: 8am traditional Communion, 10.30am family Communion.

Christ Church, Watling Street, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service, 6.30pm candlelight service, 11.30pm midnight Communion service. Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10am all-age Christmas Communion.

Forest Town Church, Lyon Way, St Albans

Christmas Day: 10am Christmas worship.

London Colney Baptist Church, Kings Road, London Colney

Christmas Day: 10am family service.

St Luke's Church, The Crescent, Bricket Wood

Christmas Eve: 5pm family celebration, 11.30pm midnight Holy Communion. Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age Holy Communion.

Hatfield Road Methodist Church, Hatfield Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11.15pm midnight Communion. Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age celebration.

German Lutheran Church, Trinity URC, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm, family-friendly service in German.

St Michael's Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm midnight Mass. Christmas Day: 9.30am, 11.30am Communion and carols.

St Mary's Church, Childwick Green

Christmas Day: 11.30am Communion and carols.

St Saviour's Church, Sandpit Lane, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 3pm family crib service, 5pm Christingle service, 11.30pm midnight Mass. Christmas Day: 8am Said Mass, 9.30am parish Mass with carols.

ChristChurch Harpenden, Roundwood Park School, Vaughan Road, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: 8.45pm reflective service. Christmas Day: 10am family service.

Holy Trinity Frogmore, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11pm midnight Communion. Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age celebration.

St Luke's Church, Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm Nativity in fancy dress, 11pm midnight Holy Communion. Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age celebration.

St Leonard's Church, Sandridge

Christmas Eve: 3pm and 5pm family crib service, 11.30pm first Communion of Christmas. Christmas Day: 10am Holy Communion.

St John's Church, Gills Hill Lane, Radlett

Christmas Eve: 4.30pm children's crib service.