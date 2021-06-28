Christmas cards on sale in June at St Albans store
Caroline Thain
Have yourself a very early Christmas …
We all need reasons to be cheerful and especially this year – but is June too soon to be thinking about December?
Shoppers visiting Clintons in St Peter’s Street were surprised to see seasonal greetings on the shelves on Thursday.
Mum-of-three Candy Stuart, who lives on Carlisle Avenue, took to Facebook to express her shock, posting a photo and “Spotted in Clinton’s. It’s June. Merry Christmas.”
Six well-stocked rows of festive cards ranging from those for ‘wives, dads, mums and friends’ are available now for all those wanting to be super-prepared. And there’s even a ‘Happy New Year’.
It’s not clear if they have been intended for sale this year or if they were left out from last year, with lockdown closures being one possible factor.
Candy, who runs the charity-based knitted and crochet topper project St Albans Postboxes, to raise funds for local causes every year, told the Herts Advertiser: “The irony is that I usually am thinking about Christmas all year round. Those toppers take a lot of prep. But I don’t buy anything before November.
“I was a bit surprised seeing Christmas cards on sale a full six months before Christmas Eve and just wondered who would be buying this early. It seems earlier than ever.”
Is June too soon to start celebrating? Have you bought anything yet? Let us know by emailing hertsad@archant.co.uk