Harpenden Cubs delivering Christmas cards for elderly

A festive tradition which has been running for 38 years is back this Christmas.

Cubs from Harpenden have been organising a free Christmas card delivery service for the elderly for close to 30 years.

They expect to handle between 3,500 and 4,000 cards, which are collected in person or from special post boxes.

On Saturday the cards will be sorted by the Cubs into rounds for delivery the following day.

On the Sunday afternoon they will work out how to deliver all those that were apparently impossible, and pride themselves in solving virtually every mystery!

Scheme originator and organiser Rikki Harrington said: "I am unaware of any similar scheme which is entirely free. It is very much in keeping with the community service ethos of Scouting, is greatly enjoyed by the Cubs and much appreciated by the elderly. Over the years of the service, we reckon we have saved users around £70,000."