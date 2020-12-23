News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Josh's global bauble avalanche is best-ever Christmas surprise

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:37 PM December 23, 2020   
Josh Farrer has received baubles from all over the world after his mum launched an appeal. 

Josh Farrer has received baubles from all over the world after his mum launched an appeal. - Credit: Steph Farrer

An assisted living care home in Bricket Wood has been inundated with festive baubles from across the globe after a resident's mum put out an appeal on social media.

Josh Farrer, who was born with cerebral palsy, loves Christmas, in particular all the lights, glitter and sparkle and decorating the tree.

As he is unable to come home this festive season his mum Steph had the idea of getting him his own Christmas tree and asking family and friends to send him baubles. 

Steph said she posted her request on Facebook expecting maybe 10 or 20 replies but people far and wide instantly got involved and started sending in  tree decorations

Josh Farrer has received baubles from all over the world after his mum launched an appeal. 

Josh Farrer has received baubles from all over the world after his mum launched an appeal. - Credit: Steph Farrer

.

You may also want to watch:

Josh, 24, has now received more than 220 baubles from all over the world, including as far away as Canada and America.

Steph said: "His tree quickly filled up and his carers have started stringing them up on his bedroom walls. It has brought so much joy and excitement to so many people. Not only to myself and Josh but to the rest of the family, his carers, my friends, even the postman delivering them!"

Most Read

  1. 1 'Every other call is from a parent desperate about their child' - How bereaved Herts parents hope to overhaul suicide prevention in the UK
  2. 2 UK's hottest and coldest property markets of 2020 revealed
  3. 3 £5.7m St Albans station redevelopment finished just ahead of lockdown
  1. 4 COVID-19 cases for our area surge above England's average
  2. 5 Herts Covid-19 hospital cases up by almost a third in one week
  3. 6 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
  4. 7 Harpenden pupil releases debut single with girl group Maddison Skies
  5. 8 Two people hospitalised after Holywell Hill crash
  6. 9 Harpenden pub fined for flouting Covid regulations
  7. 10 Christmas bags for the homeless 'brought home how lucky we are to have a roof over our heads'

This led Steph to think she would like to make the event an annual tradition which other people can take part in. 

She plans to use the hashtag #baubleavalanche and encourage people to buy a bauble and get it delivered to a loved one to brighten up their day.

She added: "I am hoping to get small craft businesses who make baubles to get involved but each bauble, wherever it comes from, will carry the hashtag #baubleavalanche on it. The website itself will just be the middleman, if you like, as people will be buying directly from the small business but the customers will have the opportunity of donating to charity through the website as they buy."

Josh Farrer has received baubles from all over the world after his mum launched an appeal. 

Josh Farrer has received baubles from all over the world after his mum launched an appeal. - Credit: Steph Farrer

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Tier 3 revision announced for St Albans district

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

COVID-19 restrictions tighten over Christmas as county enters Tier 4

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area as southern parts of...

Maya Derrick

person

A414 longabout safety improvements open at last

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus