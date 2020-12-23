Josh's global bauble avalanche is best-ever Christmas surprise

Published: 12:37 PM December 23, 2020

Josh Farrer has received baubles from all over the world after his mum launched an appeal. - Credit: Steph Farrer

An assisted living care home in Bricket Wood has been inundated with festive baubles from across the globe after a resident's mum put out an appeal on social media.

Josh Farrer, who was born with cerebral palsy, loves Christmas, in particular all the lights, glitter and sparkle and decorating the tree.

As he is unable to come home this festive season his mum Steph had the idea of getting him his own Christmas tree and asking family and friends to send him baubles.

Steph said she posted her request on Facebook expecting maybe 10 or 20 replies but people far and wide instantly got involved and started sending in tree decorations

Josh Farrer has received baubles from all over the world after his mum launched an appeal. - Credit: Steph Farrer

.

You may also want to watch:

Josh, 24, has now received more than 220 baubles from all over the world, including as far away as Canada and America.

Steph said: "His tree quickly filled up and his carers have started stringing them up on his bedroom walls. It has brought so much joy and excitement to so many people. Not only to myself and Josh but to the rest of the family, his carers, my friends, even the postman delivering them!"

This led Steph to think she would like to make the event an annual tradition which other people can take part in.

She plans to use the hashtag #baubleavalanche and encourage people to buy a bauble and get it delivered to a loved one to brighten up their day.

She added: "I am hoping to get small craft businesses who make baubles to get involved but each bauble, wherever it comes from, will carry the hashtag #baubleavalanche on it. The website itself will just be the middleman, if you like, as people will be buying directly from the small business but the customers will have the opportunity of donating to charity through the website as they buy."