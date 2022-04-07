Harpenden charity smashes own records to raise £68K

A Harpenden charity has smashed its own records to raise more than £68,000 in its annual fundraising appeal.

The Harpenden Trust 's Christmas Appeal is the main revenue driver for its Care Fund and this year’s total surpasses that of any previous year.

Donations to the Trust enable its Care Fund to provide financial and practical support to local families and residents, with over 660 visits annually to assist with aspects including food costs, school uniforms and essential appliances.

With issues of isolation and loneliness increasing throughout the pandemic, the Harpenden Trust has also enabled befriending for over 70 local residents, three outings for 122 seniors annually and runs coffee mornings twice a week for those wishing to socialise. It has also provided utility grants for 80 local residents per year on low incomes, providing much needed support.

In addition, alongside MIND and local GP surgeries, the Trust has established the Harpenden Wellbeing Hub, running initiatives to support local residents with their wellbeing, including running and supporting the 'Frazzled Café', currently running at the Eric Morecambe Centre.

The Trust also arranges family outings to support over 80 local families a year, who may not be in a position to go on them otherwise.

Trust chairman Richard Nichols said: “We would not be able to deliver the fantastic work that goes on across the Harpenden Trust without the valued support of our local community who give so much, both in volunteering with us and donations. The fact that our appeal total has yet again broken previous record amounts highlights the kindness and compassion we have for our neighbours here in Harpenden and we are thankful for the generosity of all who were able to donate.”

Appeal director Lynn Kennedy added: "We are very grateful to all donors who helped us raise such a remarkable amount, as well as the support given to us by our drop off points - Jelley’s Meat, Kinsbourne Green Post Office, Thompsons Close Café, TK Café, Total Looks, Soft Water and Whittaker & Co for their support. Huge thanks must also go to all the area organisers, collectors, and other volunteers involved in the Christmas Appeal, for their time and commitment to making the appeal such a success.”

The trust has also played a key role in the local community, supporting the running of the Harpenden Vaccination Centre, involving over 500 volunteers, and assisting over 12 GP practices delivering and collecting oxygen monitors to and from local residents.