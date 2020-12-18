St Albans cancer charity appeals for help this Christmas

Published: 12:17 PM December 18, 2020

The Oli Mills Foundation is fundraising to help raise money for children and young people with cancer. - Credit: Archant

The brother of a boy who died from cancer is asking for people to support a teenage charity this festive period.

Eddie Mills, founder of The Oli Mills Foundation, is encouraging people to donate £5 - the price of a posh mince pie - to help children and young people with cancer.

All money raised will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, which has seen a huge reduction in the funds they need to help treat and support young people with cancer across the UK.

Eddie said: "This year, we have created an alternative Christmas scene that nods to some of the fundraising events and activities we have embraced in the past.

"As every 10 per cent of our target is reached, we will release another version of our scene as the items continue to light up before your eyes!"

You can donate to the appeal at https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/hopespringseternalxmas



