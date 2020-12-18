News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

St Albans cancer charity appeals for help this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:17 PM December 18, 2020   
The Oli Mills Foundation is fundraising to help raise money for children and young people with cancer.

The Oli Mills Foundation is fundraising to help raise money for children and young people with cancer. - Credit: Archant

The brother of a boy who died from cancer is asking for people to support a teenage charity this festive period. 

Eddie Mills, founder of The Oli Mills Foundation, is encouraging people to donate £5 - the price of a posh mince pie - to help children and young people with cancer. 

All money raised will go to Teenage Cancer Trust, which has seen a huge reduction in the funds they need to help treat and support young people with cancer across the UK.

Eddie said: "This year, we have created an alternative Christmas scene that nods to some of the fundraising events and activities we have embraced in the past.

"As every 10 per cent of our target is reached, we will release another version of our scene as the items continue to light up before your eyes!"

You can donate to the appeal at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/hopespringseternalxmas


You may also want to watch:

Charity News
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Another motorist dies on Redbourn Road as calls for safety measures...

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

‘High alert’ coronavirus tier system revealed for St Albans

Maya Derrick

person

St Albans Cathedral Dean set to leave after 17 years

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon

Parts of Hertfordshire set to enter ‘very high’ COVID-19 restrictions

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus