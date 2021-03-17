Church celebrates Mother's Day with twist on annual daffodil tradition

Published: 10:16 AM March 17, 2021

Mother's Day looked a bit different for scores of people this year, as the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing lockdown prevented many annual traditions from taking place as usual.

Determined not to let the occasion go unmarked, members of Christ Church in New Greens, St Albans decided to put together bunches of flowers for mothers in the congregation and wider community.

The church's annual Mother's Day tradition usually involves the giving of a bunch of daffodils to all the ladies at the Sunday service. With services now broadcast online, this year they decided to do door to door deliveries of the spring flowers instead.

A group of willing volunteers helped gather foliage and sort the flowers in to small bunches with a heart shaped card wishing them a Happy Mother's Day from Christ Church. The card also had the inscription 'may all the love you give come back to you a hundredfold'.

Each bunch of Mother's Day daffodils prepared by members of Christ Church St Albans had a heart-shaped card attached - Credit: Debbie Dorman

Debbie Dorman, church administrator and organisation of the initiative - known as 'Operation Daffs' - said: "So many things we take for granted have had to be shelved over the past year, so this was a way to maintain our tradition safely.

You may also want to watch:

"We wanted to bring joy and also to offer God's love and comfort as many of us can't be with family or meet together at our church services."

Families and individuals personally delivered over 80 bunches of daffodils to members of the church on Mothering Sunday. Spare bunches were left outside the church, on High Oaks, inviting passers by to help themselves.

Debbie added: "[It's] such a small gesture but it went a long way and meant so much, particularly to some of our older members who have not been able to go out much in the last year and who have sadly missed the social interaction that church services provide."

Under current lockdown restrictions, you can attend places of worship for services, but you must not mingle with anyone outside or your household or support bubble, and social distancing should be adhered to at all times.

Many churches, like Christ Church, have switched to broadcasting worship online until in-person services can resume as normal.