Black History Month: 'We are tired of small steps'

Laura Bill

Published: 2:47 PM October 13, 2021   
This year's St Albans pantomime star Chizzy Akudolu shared some of her thoughts on racism and diversity.

St Albans pantomime star Chizzy Akudolu has shared some of her thoughts on racism and diversity as part of Black History Month.

The former Holby City and Strictly Come Dancing star was speaking ahead of her appearances as the wicked queen in this year's production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Alban Arena.

"I love Black History Month. My problem with it is that it should be every month. I mean, we have made small steps but we want big giant leaps. We have shared trauma. There is so much black history."

Chizzy is currently on panel show 'Sorry I Didn't Know' and took viewers on a tour of black history in the first episode. 

The 48-year-old, who grew up in Ware, feels there is still a long way to go in combatting racism: "We haven't come far enough. We have come a way as in we aren't attacked in the street [so regularly] but racism has gone online."

Referring to the ongoing issue of football racism and her disgust at the abuse towards players in the World Cup final, she added: "This is 2021. When is it ever going to stop?"


