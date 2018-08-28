Mini Waitrose now open after Chiswell Green petrol station refurbishment

The new Shell Chiswell with Little Waitrose and Partners. Picture: Roger Harris Shell International Ltd

A mini Waitrose has opened at a petrol station in Chiswell Green.

After 13 weeks of building work, the refurbishment of Shell Chiswell on Watford Road has finished.

There is now a Little Waitrose and Partners offering ready meals, dairy products, sandwiches, snacks, wine, and gifts including flowers, chocolates, and cards.

Two Costa machines and Deli by Shell are also available.

Shell UK alliance and strategy manager Ed Hall said: “We’re pleased to confirm the re-opening of Shell Chiswell.

“We’re looking forward to bringing a great range of delicious products to our expanded store in partnership with Waitrose. The new store features will allow customers to grab a coffee and dinner for this evening, all while filling up their tank.”