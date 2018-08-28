ChipsAway St Albans wins franchisee of the year award

ChipsAway St Albans' Brian and Amanda Palmer (middle two) receiving their franchisee of the year award. Archant

ChipsAway St Albans has won franchisee of the year at its parent company’s awards show.

Brian and Amanda Palmer were presented with the award at Celtic Manor Golf & Country Club in Wales in front of the other franchisees.

ChipsAway repairs paintwork scratches, minor dents and bumper scuffs on cars.

Amanda said: “We are really proud of the business we have built up together and the excellent service we provide our customers.

“We have established a great reputation and a large percentage of our work is now repeat business and recommendations.

“Our proudest moment has been winning franchisee of the year.”

The pair were chosen for their commitment to the ChipsAway brand, their positive mental attitude and their continued endeavours to develop their own business.

The award was presented to Brian and Amanda by the chief executive of ChipsAway International Tim Harris.