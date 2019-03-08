Advanced search

Hundreds gather to see Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:39 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 15 November 2019

St Albans residents gather to greet Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans residents gather to greet Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura Bill

Archant

The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge travelled through excited St Albans crowds this afternoon, accompanied by The One Show's Matt Baker.

St Albans residents gather to greet Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura BillSt Albans residents gather to greet Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura Bill

The rickshaw has now almost completed the final leg of its 400-mile journey, which started at Holyhead and is ending at BBC's Elstree Studios this evening.

BBC presenter Matt and his team of six young riders passed through Wheathampstead and Sandridge before reaching the city. Hundreds of adults and children - some in pyjamas - waited to greet the team as they came past.

Jane Barnet and her eight-year-old son Ben said: "We are here to support Children in Need. It is such an important charity. We also absolutely love The One Show and will be watching later."

You may also want to watch:

Helen Martin and her daughter Louise were also waiting out in the cold with her friends, Emma and Rebecca.

Helen said: "It is really exciting and it is a fantastic achievement. We are so pleased to be able to see it go through St Albans."

Since 2011, The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge has raised more than £25 million for BBC Children in Need - and this year sees a new-improved rickshaw guide-trike, built by McLaren engineers.

Fixed to the front of the vehicle, the trike allows steering and braking to be managed by a guide rider while a visually impaired rider pedals from the main driving seat.

To donate to Children in Need or find out more visit www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk

Most Read

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

St Albans, Wheathampstead and London Colney featured – but will the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw on the 400 mile journey. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a burglary on Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Archant

Daughter of Redbourn Road fatal crash victim demands safety measures

Whitney Elizabeth Hughes with her mum, Gillian Williams, who died on Redbourn Road in a traffic accident on October 9 where Tony Southwood was also tragically pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Whitney Elizabeth Hughes

St Albans, Wheathampstead and London Colney featured – but will the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw on the 400 mile journey. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

Major St Albans road closure after traffic incident

Police are advising people to avoid A405 North Orbital Road at J21a St Albans due to fuel spillage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hundreds gather to see Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge in St Albans

St Albans residents gather to greet Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura Bill

Herts County Council to trial ‘paying’ pregnant women to stop smoking

Herts County Council are to trial 'paying' pregnant women to stop smoking.

Harpenden Greens step aside to secure Remain vote in General Election

Anni Sander - local Green Party member and leader of Plastic Free Hitchin - outside Hitchin Town Hall yesterday. Picture: Jacob Savill

Help tackle littering with Plastic Free Harpenden

Guy Turner carried out a litter pick in Carlton Road, Harpenden.

Hitchin and Harpenden General Election candidates announced for 2019

Parliamentary candidates for Hitchin and Harpenden have been announced for the 2019 General Election. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists