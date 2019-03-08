Hundreds gather to see Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge in St Albans

St Albans residents gather to greet Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge travelled through excited St Albans crowds this afternoon, accompanied by The One Show's Matt Baker.

The rickshaw has now almost completed the final leg of its 400-mile journey, which started at Holyhead and is ending at BBC's Elstree Studios this evening.

BBC presenter Matt and his team of six young riders passed through Wheathampstead and Sandridge before reaching the city. Hundreds of adults and children - some in pyjamas - waited to greet the team as they came past.

Jane Barnet and her eight-year-old son Ben said: "We are here to support Children in Need. It is such an important charity. We also absolutely love The One Show and will be watching later."

Helen Martin and her daughter Louise were also waiting out in the cold with her friends, Emma and Rebecca.

Helen said: "It is really exciting and it is a fantastic achievement. We are so pleased to be able to see it go through St Albans."

Since 2011, The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge has raised more than £25 million for BBC Children in Need - and this year sees a new-improved rickshaw guide-trike, built by McLaren engineers.

Fixed to the front of the vehicle, the trike allows steering and braking to be managed by a guide rider while a visually impaired rider pedals from the main driving seat.

To donate to Children in Need or find out more visit www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk