St Albans, Wheathampstead and London Colney featured - but will the Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw on the 400 mile journey. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy BBC / Guy Levy

The Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge is travelling through St Albans and other towns and villages tomorrow - but will it be passing your home?

GREEN ROUTE: The rickshaw will head south along Station Road and Wheathampstead High Street - towards St Albans down the B651 - passing The Wicked Lady pub, the cricket club, Nomansland, Heartwood Forest, and into Sandridge. Picture: BBC GREEN ROUTE: The rickshaw will head south along Station Road and Wheathampstead High Street - towards St Albans down the B651 - passing The Wicked Lady pub, the cricket club, Nomansland, Heartwood Forest, and into Sandridge. Picture: BBC

The rickshaw is set to complete the final leg of its 400-mile journey - from Holyhead to the BBC's Elstree studios in south Herts - and is scheduled to pass through St Albans at just after 3pm.

BBC presenter Matt Baker and his team of six young riders will take the St Albans Road out of Codicote - over the River Mimram - through the Ayots between Ayot St Peter and Ayot St Lawrence, then onto Codicote Road towards Wheathampstead.

From there, the route says they will head south along Station Road and Wheathampstead High Street towards St Albans down the B651, passing The Wicked Lady pub, the cricket club, Nomansland, Heartwood Forest, and into Sandridge.

Upon entering St Albans, the route is scheduled to head along Marshalswick Lane and Beechwood Avenue, into Fleetville via Ashley Road.

GREEN ROUTE: Upon entering St Albans, the route is scheduled to head along Marshalswick Lane and Beechwood Avenue, into Fleetville via Ashley Road. The journey will continue along Drakes Drive, along the A1081 to Mile House Lane and then down Napsbury Lane. Picture: BBC GREEN ROUTE: Upon entering St Albans, the route is scheduled to head along Marshalswick Lane and Beechwood Avenue, into Fleetville via Ashley Road. The journey will continue along Drakes Drive, along the A1081 to Mile House Lane and then down Napsbury Lane. Picture: BBC

The journey will continue along Drakes Drive, along the A1081 to Mile House Lane and then down Napsbury Lane - although the route is always subject to change.

Crossing the A414 North Orbital Road, the rickshaw will then take in the outskirts of London Colney down the B5378 to Shenley - and finally into Borehamwood along the B5378.

Since 2011, The One Show's Rickshaw Challenge has raised more than £25 million for BBC Children in Need - and this year sees a new-improved rickshaw guide-trike, built by McLaren engineers.

GREEN ROUTE: Crossing the A414 North Orbital Road, the rickshaw will then take in the outskirts of London Colney down the B5378 to Shenley – and finally into Borehamwood along the B5378. Picture: BBC GREEN ROUTE: Crossing the A414 North Orbital Road, the rickshaw will then take in the outskirts of London Colney down the B5378 to Shenley – and finally into Borehamwood along the B5378. Picture: BBC

Fixed to the front of the vehicle, the guide-trike allows steering and braking to be managed by a guide rider while a visually impaired rider pedals from the main driving seat.

Watford-born Kelsey - who was left blind after cancer was found in his right eye as a child - is one of the six young riders joining Matt Baker on the journey.

"I am determined to prove that being blind should never be a barrier," the 17-year-old said.

"I'm really looking forward to being part of Team Rickshaw. I hope that the public get behind us, come out to support us on the road, and donate to BBC Children in Need."

A list of the major towns and villages the rickshaw will be passing through on Friday. Picture: BBC A list of the major towns and villages the rickshaw will be passing through on Friday. Picture: BBC

The rickshaw will be riding into the One Show studio in Elstree at 7pm on Friday for the start of the live broadcast, following its eight-day journey from Holyhead.

The full route - including a real-time update of the Rickshaw's progress - is available to view on the Children in Need website.

To follow the rickshaw's progress visit bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/shows/the-rickshaw-challenge-2019