Superhero schoolboy raises over £300 for Children in Need

A St Albans schoolboy teamed up with Morrisons to make a superhero team while raising money for children’s charities.

Leon Pileborg Dunnster, along with the supermarket’s St Albans team, raised a whopping £341.49 for Children in Need, on Friday, November 13, which will fund projects across the UK.

Shelley Crawford, St Albans Morrisons’ community champion said: “Morrisons colleagues had a wonderful time dressing up with a few Pudseys, Frozen’s Princess Elsa, The Mad Hatter from Alice In Wonderland to name but a few.”

Five-year-old Leon also made a cameo appearance dressed as superheroes Captain America and Thor.

“All in all, it was an amazing event as it coincided with World Kindness Day,” Shelley continued.

“We showed our support and kindness to colleagues and the customers by given out small gifts and flowers. Our community has really suffered during the pandemic and lockdown, but we are supporting as many people within the community to ensure they have provisions and are keeping safe during this time.”

Morrisons colleague Louise Mardel said: “It was a great day in store, with lots of fun and laughter.”

For more information on the projects funded by Children in Need locally and across the UK, visit their website.