Advanced search

Superhero schoolboy raises over £300 for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 16:21 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 17 November 2020

Leon Pileborg Dunnster dressed up as Captain America and Thor and raised a whopping £341.49 for Children in Need. Picture: Morrisons St Albans

Leon Pileborg Dunnster dressed up as Captain America and Thor and raised a whopping £341.49 for Children in Need. Picture: Morrisons St Albans

Archant

A St Albans schoolboy teamed up with Morrisons to make a superhero team while raising money for children’s charities.

Colleagues at St Albans Morrisons dressed up with Leon to raise funds for Children in Need on Friday (November 13). Picture: Morrisons St AlbansColleagues at St Albans Morrisons dressed up with Leon to raise funds for Children in Need on Friday (November 13). Picture: Morrisons St Albans

Leon Pileborg Dunnster, along with the supermarket’s St Albans team, raised a whopping £341.49 for Children in Need, on Friday, November 13, which will fund projects across the UK.

Shelley Crawford, St Albans Morrisons’ community champion said: “Morrisons colleagues had a wonderful time dressing up with a few Pudseys, Frozen’s Princess Elsa, The Mad Hatter from Alice In Wonderland to name but a few.”

You may also want to watch:

Five-year-old Leon also made a cameo appearance dressed as superheroes Captain America and Thor.

Leon Pileborg Dunnster has raised a whopping £341.49 for Children in Need. Picture: Morrisons St AlbansLeon Pileborg Dunnster has raised a whopping £341.49 for Children in Need. Picture: Morrisons St Albans

“All in all, it was an amazing event as it coincided with World Kindness Day,” Shelley continued.

“We showed our support and kindness to colleagues and the customers by given out small gifts and flowers. Our community has really suffered during the pandemic and lockdown, but we are supporting as many people within the community to ensure they have provisions and are keeping safe during this time.”

Morrisons colleague Louise Mardel said: “It was a great day in store, with lots of fun and laughter.”

For more information on the projects funded by Children in Need locally and across the UK, visit their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Does amateur footage show ‘St Albans Big Cat’ at Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Does amateur footage show ‘St Albans Big Cat’ at Oaklands College?

Has a lynx been prowling Oaklands College in St Albans?

Charge for green waste collections in St Albans due to coronavirus budget crisis

St Albans district council could introduce charges for green waste collection. Picture: St Albans district council

Couple rearrange wedding in three days to avoid lockdown axe

They brought their Wheathampstead wedding forward to avoid lockdown. Picture: Tessa Clark

Have you seen this missing St Albans teenager?

Can you help find this missing teenager from St Albans? Picture: Herts police

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Superhero schoolboy raises over £300 for Children in Need

Leon Pileborg Dunnster dressed up as Captain America and Thor and raised a whopping £341.49 for Children in Need. Picture: Morrisons St Albans

Police hunt teenager wanted in connection with St Albans stabbing

Have you seen wanted St Albans teenager Kai Henry-Smith? Picture: Hertfordshire Constabulary

5 ways to keep costs down when working from home

Working from home can be more expensive than you'd expect. Picture: iStock/PA

Property Spotlight: A stunning family home in the heart of St Albans

Alma Road, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

St Albans theatre streams homelessness film during second lockdown

Rough Sleeper is screening on Zoom via the Abbey Theatre.