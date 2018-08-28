Advanced search

More than 100 children in St Albans expected to be homeless at Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 December 2018

More than 100 children are expected to be homeless in St Albans at Christmas.

More than 100 children in St Albans will be homeless this Christmas, according to housing charity Shelter.

At the end of March this year 125 children in St Albans were reported as homeless, and trends from recent years show that levels of homelessness at Christmas are generally at least as high as March.

Child homelessness in St Albans has increased over the past five years. In March 2013, 98 children were recorded as homeless, demonstrating a 28 per cent increase.

The majority of homeless children are living in temporary accommodation. In more severe cases, they could be living short term with friends or family, or in hostels or bed-and-breakfasts, which the charity describes as “totally inappropriate” for children.

Shelter director Greg Beales said: “No child should be homeless. But for the generation growing up in the housing crisis, this is the grim reality for many.”

