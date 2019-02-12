Chief Inspector responds after teenager stabbed in St Albans

Ch Insp Lynda Coates has responded after a teenager was stabbed in St Albans. Picture: Herts police. Archant

A teenage boy was stabbed in St Albans last night, and police are assuring residents there is no link to other stabbings last year.

The teenager was stabbed in The Ridgeway at around 8pm yesterday, and was taken to hospital but later returned home.

A 16-year-old boy from St Albans and a 15-year-old boy from London Colney remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicious of grievous bodily harm.

Although another teenager was stabbed in Verulamium Park by a 15-year-old boy last summer, and a young man was stabbed to death in London Colney in November, there is no connection between the three incidents.

St Albans Chief Inspector Lynda Coates said: ““I fully understand that yesterday’s incident will cause concern but I wanted to reassure the local community that our swift reaction led to the quick arrest of two people and our inquiries are making good progress.

“As part of our wider response we have increased patrols in the local area and anyone with concerns should feel free to speak to officers.

“This incident is not linked to the stabbing in Verulamium Park in June last year which led to the conviction and jail sentence of the offender for nine years.

“Neither is it connected to the more recent murder in London Colney in November last year. All three cases are very different and have their own complexities.

“A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Ansanullah Nawazai in London Colney and is currently remanded in custody awaiting his court appearance.

“Elsewhere we are continuing to work with our partners, including schools and colleges, where we talk to young people about the dangers and consequences of carrying knives.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again urge parents to speak to their children about knife crime and the potentially devastating consequences of carrying a knife. “

If you are worried someone you know may be carrying a knife, or you are affected by knife crime yourself, information, help and support is available at www.knifefree.co.uk.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call Herts Police on the non-emergency number 101.