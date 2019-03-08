Chickens moved following M25 lorry crash near St Albans

The chickens have been moved and the lorry has been righted following the M25 crash near St Albans. Picture: Highways England. Archant

Chickens have been moved following an M25 lorry crash near J21A for St Albans, which saw the lorry they were travelling in overturn.

The crash happened at about 10am today on the A405 North Orbital Road.

Animal charity the RSPCA attended the scene and said on twitter it has "been working hard to help these poor chickens".

"The difficulty has been that unloading the crates would likely cause the chickens escape and run around on the motorway."

But said the chickens' owner "has now moved them all" following the crash.

Two people were also taken to Watford General Hospital for further care, following two ambulances and an ambulance officer being called to the scene at 9.56am. Information on their injuries is not known at this time.

The heavy goods vehicle has been righted, according to Highways England at around 3pm, and the clean up process is ongoing.

Disruption is expected to continue until 8pm, and driverd are advised to find another route.