Two hospitalised after chemical spill at Westminster Lodge in St Albans
Two men have been hospitalised after a chemical spill at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans this afternoon.
Members of the public were evacuated and police cordoned off the site in Holywell Hill at around 3.30pm after reports came in of a chemical leak.
Emergency responders were photographed in full green suits going into the building after standing under a shower before entering.
Four fire engines, the police and ambulance service were on scene during the evacuation, closing off access to St Albans Abbey station in the process.
A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called to Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre just before 3pm today following reports of a chemical spill.
“Two ambulances, two vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response Team and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.
“Two adult men who had minimal exposure were transported to Watford General Hospital for further assessment and observation.”
A spokesperson for the Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have four fire engines in attendance at an incident at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre in St Albans.
“Firefighters are assisting with an incident involving a chemical leak.”
For the most up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Hertfordshire traffic map.
Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Hertfordshire? Email: hertslivenews@archant.co.uk