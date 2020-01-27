St Albans chef enters national sausage roll competition

A St Albans chef is entering The Great Sausage Roll Off 2020. Picture; Supplied Archant

A St Albans chef will be showing off his skills in The Great Sausage Roll Off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex Tomasso from The Weeping Chef street food stall is taking part in the competition.

You may also want to watch:

This year's event will see 20 chefs fighting for the title and will also raise money for Hospitality Action.

Hosted by award-winning beer and food writer Melissa Cole, chefs from across the country will be descending on The Red Lion to create the ultimate sausage roll. This year's Michelin star-studded judging panel comprises of TV celebrity chefs from across the country.

Licensee Angus McKean said: "Every year, the competition gets bigger and better and this year is our strongest line up ever. I can't wait to see the weird and wonderful combinations of pastry, filling and accompaniments the chefs will submit."

The competition will be at The Red Lion in Barnes at 7pm on Wednesday February 5.