Advanced search

St Albans chef enters national sausage roll competition

PUBLISHED: 14:42 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 27 January 2020

A St Albans chef is entering The Great Sausage Roll Off 2020. Picture; Supplied

A St Albans chef is entering The Great Sausage Roll Off 2020. Picture; Supplied

Archant

A St Albans chef will be showing off his skills in The Great Sausage Roll Off.

Alex Tomasso from The Weeping Chef street food stall is taking part in the competition.

You may also want to watch:

This year's event will see 20 chefs fighting for the title and will also raise money for Hospitality Action.

Hosted by award-winning beer and food writer Melissa Cole, chefs from across the country will be descending on The Red Lion to create the ultimate sausage roll. This year's Michelin star-studded judging panel comprises of TV celebrity chefs from across the country.

Licensee Angus McKean said: "Every year, the competition gets bigger and better and this year is our strongest line up ever. I can't wait to see the weird and wonderful combinations of pastry, filling and accompaniments the chefs will submit."

The competition will be at The Red Lion in Barnes at 7pm on Wednesday February 5.

Most Read

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Just Giving page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: JustGiving

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

A1(M) transport plans to improve links between St Albans and surrounding towns

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Most Read

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Just Giving page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: JustGiving

St Albans pub to get major refurbishment

The Victoria Victoria Street, St Albans. New licensees (L-R): Thomas Maloney and his father Tom Maloney look over the plans for the major refurbishment of The Victoria pub. Picture: Sean Dillow.

A1(M) transport plans to improve links between St Albans and surrounding towns

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Hertfordshire trio named in England’s squad ahead of Women’s Six Nations

England lift the 2019 Women's Six Nations trophy after completing the grand slam. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

St Albans chef enters national sausage roll competition

A St Albans chef is entering The Great Sausage Roll Off 2020. Picture; Supplied

Colney Heath enjoy many happy returns as this trip to Arlesey Town ends in a big win

Chris Blunden crowned his move back to Colney Heath from Harpenden Town with the fifth goal against Arlesey Town. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Community pulls together to help St Albans crash victim

A Just Giving page has been set up for Lee Hale who was seriously injured in the recent Holywell Hill, St Albans, crash. Picture: JustGiving

St Albans council chief executive paid around five times more than lowest-paid employee

St Albans district council's chief executive is paid around five times more than the lowest-paid employee. Picture: Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust
Drive 24