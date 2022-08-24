The sky's no limit for St Albans charity fundraiser

A brave blogger from St Albans is taking to the skies to complete a wing walk on behalf of two Herts charities close to his heart.

Jake Borrett, 28, will be completing the stunt - which involves standing on a wing of a biplane as it flies and somersaults through the air - on behalf of Crohn’s and Colitis UK in St Albans and the Dyspraxia Foundation, based in Hitchin.

Having previously completed a tandem skydive for the charities back in June 2018, he decided to up the ante for his next challenge, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday September 4.

Jake, who hosts his own blog at jakeborrett.blogspot.com said: "Yes, I could be a bit mad but I am doing it in aid of two amazing charities who have helped me so much while living with Crohn’s disease and dyspraxia.

"I was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at the age of 13 and dyspraxia at the age of 18. My journey living with these two conditions has included being bullied at secondary school; regular hospital admissions; flare-ups and surgery; and further complications with mental health too.

"However, I also believe Crohn’s disease and dyspraxia have made me a creative, bright, funny, courageous and determined individual. I am proud to have achieved a first-class honours degree in English literature and creative writing from the University of Hertfordshire; to have passed my driving practical test first time in an automatic car; and completing a tandem skydive. Raising awareness of hidden disabilities and mental health conditions is so vital to me.

Jake Borrett - Credit: Jake Borrett

"The wing walk is my way of saying thank you. Thank you to all of you who have been there for me on toughest, darkness of days, but also through the joy, laughs and celebrations too.

"My dad, who sadly passed away in his nursing home with complications with multiple sclerosis in April 2020, originally inspired me to take to the skies. I like to think he will be watching me complete this daring wing walk for charity."

You can support Jake's efforts at justgiving.com/team/jakeborrettwingwalk