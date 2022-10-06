Herts Way walk proves hit for homeless charity

An 11-mile walk from Markyate to St Albans succeeded in raising £9,000 for Herts Young Homeless.

The 30 walkers were taking part in the inaugural Great Big Walk, part of a campaign to walk the whole of the Hertfordshire Way in one day.

The Herts Young Homeless team, along with 11 other charities covered the full 190 miles of the route, raising money for a variety of children and young people’s charities across the county.

Nicola MacKinnon, HYH community fundraising officer, said: “It was a great day that we couldn’t have done without the support of all our partners.

"I would like to thank Burton Biscuits for their car park and Westminster Lodge for helping us celebrate at the end. We were treated to a lovely lunch by St Mary’s Church, Redbourn and a huge shout out for Corker Cars who provided transport, walked with us and donated £1 from every booking in September to the campaign.

Herts Young Homeless supporters took park in the Great Big Walk. - Credit: HYH

“We were thrilled to have as many people walking with us and are so grateful for their support. We look forward to welcoming them back again next year.”

The event was part of the Helping Herts campaign, a community charity sponsored by Rotary, offering much-needed support to charities in Hertfordshire.

"It raised over £112,000 in total thanks to the Chaldean Charitable Trust who match funded all the sponsorship for the event. As well as the walk, the campaign will be running other fundraisers throughout the year as well as running social media campaigns celebrating all that is great about the county."

HYH is a local charity which believes every young person deserves a safe, warm and comfortable home, and offers support, advice and information to 16-24 year-olds facing homelessness to help them achieve the skills they need to be able to live independently.