Great Big Walk raising funds for young homeless

Do you fancy walking through some of the most beautiful countryside in the district while doing your bit to help homeless young people?

Independent charity Herts Young Homeless (HYH) is launching a brand new walking event next month and would love for you to join them.

The Great Big Walk will be an 11 mile stroll from Markyate to St Albans through the beautiful Ver Valley. It will take place on September 24 and will be led by an expert on the Hertfordshire Way, a circular route around the county of which the walk will cover a section.

Thanks to the support of local businesses, Corker Cars and Burton Biscuits, participants will be able to park and ride free of charge in St Albans and be transported to Markyate in time for the start of the walk.

The walk will finish at Westminster Lodge who are helping to host the event. Finishers will be greeted with live music and refreshments as well as a cool down routine led by one of the instructors.

The event is £15 per person or £40 for a family (two adults and up to four children) and participants will be asked to raise sponsorship.

The fundraising team at Herts Young Homeless will offer support and advice and there will be a prize for the highest fundraiser as well as incentives like t-shirts and water bottles for those raising over £100. Dogs are welcome too.

Dogs are welcome to join the Great Big Walk. - Credit: HYH

HYH is a local charity which believes every young person deserves a safe, warm and comfortable home, and offers support, advice and information to 16-24 year-olds facing homelessness to help them achieve the skills they need to be able to live independently.

Community fundraising officer for the charity, Nicola MacKinnon, explained: “We are really excited about launching the walk.

“Eleven miles might sound like a daunting task, but thanks to the knowledge and expertise of our guide, we think it will be really enjoyable.

"As a charity we are always looking for new ways to raise the funding we need to run our services so we would love to have you join us in September. Thanks to the Chaldean Charitable Trust, all sponsorship for the event is also being match funded, so every penny you raise will count as double for us.”

To register for a place, go to https://www.hyh.org.uk/great-big-walk-for-herts