Sign up for Rotary's charity swimathon

Can you take the plunge for an annual charity swimathon?

For the past three years, the St Albans Rotary Clubs, with Everyone Active, has been organising the event at Westminster Lodge in aid of local charities.

Taking place on October 22 from 6pm, this year they will be raising funds for Youth Talk, the mental health charity which provides free, confidential counselling to 13-25-year-olds.

Could you raise £50 to give a young person the space to talk?

Organiser Claudio Duran said: "We need swimmers of all ages to get sponsored and swim for 20 minutes at any speed; it is fun and rewarding, so have a go; you can do it alone, or with friends, you decide. It’s free to enter. You can register on our website at www.stalbansrotaryswimathon.org

"Please come along and help us to raise as much money as possible for this fantastic and well-established charity. They need everyone’s support!"