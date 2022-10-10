St Albans postbox toppers ready to return this Christmas

The magical woolly wizards at St Albans Postboxes haven't been idle - they've been busy fixing, cleaning, mending and making some new toppers for this Christmas!

Creative magicians Candy Stuart and Lucy Dronfield are again co-ordinating volunteers who donate time and wool to create postbox toppers across the district.

Candy said: "We are once again delighted to be creating toppers, organising makers, databases and logistics for the annual St Albans Postboxes Christmas extravaganza.

"We have many of our long serving talented makers involved but also a large number of new creators coming on board giving up their precious free time to crochet and knit their amazing works of art.

"There will still be some old favourites out and about - the ever-popular mince pies are spruced up and ready to grace a postbox near you! Although a third of this year’s crop will be brand new whilst some will be familiar but reimagined."

Each topper is the product of the maker’s own imagination, some patterns are used, but many are completely original and freehand.

Many, many hours go into the thought process behind each topper months in advance, including the characters and structures required, as well as sourcing materials before a hook or knitting needle is even lifted.

Candy added: "We are particularly pleased this year to be supporting two outstanding and hard-working local charities which are already feeling the pressure this winter. They provide much needed support for some of the most vulnerable in our society and are entirely reliant on donations at this very difficult time."

St Albans Postboxes toppers are receiving a makeover and getting ready for Christmas. - Credit: Candy Stuart

This year, the team will be supporting St Albans Action For Homeless (SAAH) and Sopwell Community Trust.

SAAH support worker Sharon Linney said: "We really need this fundraising. Government figures released in July show 74,230 households in England became homeless or were at imminent risk of becoming homeless between January and March 2022.

"This represents a 11 per cent rise in three months and a 5 per cent rise on the same period last year. Evictions slumped during the pandemic, as court proceedings were paused.

"The cost of living crisis and rising rents, coupled with energy price hikes mean it will only get worse. As a last resort people are begging to put food on the table.So this support has come at the right time for us financially as it means we can help more people."

Candy Stuart (L) and Lucy Dronfield (R) from St Albans Postboxes. - Credit: Iain Stuart

Sharon and colleague Lynn Dutton have been firm supporters of St Albans Postboxes since its advent and added: "We love the sense of well-being and smiles it puts on peoples faces, whilst helping local charities. Myself and Lynn last year retrieved a postboxer topper from a lamp-post and put it back in situ, and thoroughly enjoy every single creation made."

As usual, each postbox topper will be sponsored by a local business and founder Clare Suttie added: "We know this is a difficult time for businesses, and we hope that once again the generous and supportive local business people will dig deep and show our charities their incredible support.

"In the past sponsors have been churches, community groups and even family groups - so I can't wait to see who goes on our sponsor tags this year!

St Albans Postboxes toppers are receiving a makeover and getting ready for Christmas. - Credit: Candy Stuart

"Anyone who would like to know more about sponsoring a postbox topper should contact me as soon as possible. And as ever, we are also grateful for the support of the team at the Herts Advertiser since we started putting woolly hats on the postboxes of St Albans!"

Since starting in 2018, the team have yarnbombed postboxes more than 230 times, with over 250 toppers and over £82,000 raised for local charities including Earthworks, the OLLIE Foundation, St Albans Foodbank, Open Door and Youth Talk.

You can donate here https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/st-albans-postboxes-christmas-2022



