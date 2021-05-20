St Albans set for a wilder future with new project

Published: 12:34 PM May 20, 2021

The Wilding St Albans project will encourage and empower the local community to take positive action for wildlife across the district. - Credit: Hertfordshire and Middlesex Wildlife Trust

A new project aims to encourage the local community to take positive action for wildlife.

Wilder St Albans is a partnership between the district council and Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust.

The project, which will be launched at the Sustainable Market in St Albans on Sunday, will encourage and empower the local community to take positive action for wildlife across the district.

The project’s people and wildlife officer, Heidi Carruthers, will work together with community groups, individuals, schools and businesses to make space for wildlife in every part of our lives.

Heidi said: “Wilder St Albans is an exciting project and a great example of how communities and organisations can come together to make a real difference and play their part in nature’s recovery.”

The ‘How Wild Are We?’ survey will also be launched and will help people record the wildlife around them.

Cllr Chris White, council leader and portfolio holder for climate, environment and transport, said: “We are very pleased to be supporting this exciting and important project. Tackling the climate emergency is our major priority for the years ahead and we want our whole community to get involved.

"Wilder St Albans will encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to do exactly that. It will bring people together as the decide on the actions they can take to improve their environment.”

A dedicated project webpage will help St Albans residents get involved in Wilder St Albans by providing resources, ideas and inspiration on what they can do to help wildlife in their gardens, neighbourhoods, businesses, schools and communities.

The Wilder St Albans Facebook Group provides a space for people to share ideas, ask questions, learn from one another and showcase what they have done for wildlife.

In Herts, our towns and cities cover a larger proportion of the county than the national average - 17 per cent compared to 7 per cent nationally - making urban conservation efforts even more necessary.

Hertfordshire’s State of Nature report, published by Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust last year, highlights the immediate need for action to address the ecological and climate crises and to secure at least 30 per cent of land for wildlife by 2030 to halt wildlife decline.

Find out more about Wilder St Albans and take part in the survey at hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/wilderstalbans and join the Wilder St Albans Facebook Group at facebook.com/groups/wilderstalbans.