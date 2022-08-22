Family support charity seeking volunteer mentors

A charity which supports overwhelmed families with young children is launching a major appeal for volunteers to join their team.

Home-Start Herts is looking for people to provide essential aid to families so their children can have the best start in life.

Volunteer family mentors provide support to families either in their homes or in a family group, helping parents build their confidence and become more able to cope with the pressures and responsibilities of the role.

The dedicated team provide hundreds of families across Hertfordshire with both emotional and practical support. It may be helping a parent with a disability, taking their child to the park, helping a family access local community groups or assisting with healthy eating, budgeting or parenting skills.

Chief executive Suzy Moody explained: "Over the last year, referrals to Home-Start Herts have doubled with on average eight to 10 referrals coming in each week.

"The need is still increasing for support around isolation, parental and children’s mental health, domestic abuse and children’s delayed development due to the lockdowns.

"On top of all this, families are now finding themselves under financial pressure, which is further affecting families and children’s wellbeing. The charity currently has 53 families waiting for support.

"Sadly several of their volunteer mentors have recently stepped down and they urgently need to recruit more. It can be a challenging role, but all of their volunteers receive training and ongoing support from staff."

Volunteer mentor Sam explained: "Being a volunteer mentor is very fulfilling, and it’s good because it can be flexible. When my son had his GCSE exams I stepped back for a month and didn’t take a family on, once he was done, I started supporting families again."

Volunteer mentor Jo added: "To see a parents who has faced so many issues, begin to believe in themselves and learn to enjoy their child, is just amazing."

If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering for Home-Start Hertfordshire please get in touch with cnorris@home-startherts.org.uk or call 01438 367788.