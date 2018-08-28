Charity to host first ever Christmas market at hotel in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 10:12 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:12 23 November 2018
Archant
A charity is hosting its first ever Christmas market at a hotel in Redbourn.
There will be 25 stalls selling a variety of gifts at The Hospice of St Francis’ first ever yuletide market, including handcrafted jewellery, vintage books, ipad art, children’s clothes, toys, Himalayan wellbeing salts, and animal treats.
Children can get stuck in with festive crafts and adults can try their hand at wreath making.
Any notes to Santa Claus can also be sent to the North Pole from a special postbox at the event - each letter will receive a personal response before Christmas.
Head of community fundraising at the hospice, Lucy Hume, said: “We are really excited about our first ever Christmas market. It’s the perfect opportunity to pick up gifts and treats for loved ones and, with children’s crafts to keep the little ones busy while you browse the stalls, there should be something to keep everyone happy.”
It will take place at Aubrey Park Hotel from 10am to 4pm on December 1. Entry is £2.