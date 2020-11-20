It’s OK To Say launches Christmas song campaign

It's OK To Say's Stacey Turner with the charity's bear mascot. Archant

Stacey Turner, founder of the It’s OK To Say mental health awareness campaign, reveals how she is launching the #findyourvoice campaign with high energy local cover band, The Desert Penguins.

As part of It’s OK To Say’s ongoing mission to remind people they have a voice, founder Stacey Turner is recording a special song for Christmas.

She will be teaming up with The Desert Penguins to remotely record an as-yet undecided track as part of the #findyourvoice campaign, which aims to encourage people to keep connected through the current lockdown and beyond.

Stacey explained: “I was inspired to create this campaign following many conversations with people saying they’re struggling to stay connected through a time when we are being told to social distance and isolate.

“I want to make people laugh, give people something to look forward to and all money raised will pay for mental health support for all ages. It’s OK To Say is expanding and we intend to be there for you.

“Our new support system will dovetail nicely with the #findyourvoice campaign leading the way into the new year. I am nervous, so bear with me and encourage me along. I am grateful to The Desert Penguins for joining me to make this campaign happen.”

She laughed: “I certainly have a vocal challenge ahead of me, but I’m up for it and working with a vocal coach to highlight that you can find your voice too! It is OK to say and to reach out for help. My vocal coach and The Desert Penguins are helping me find my voice for this challenge to raise awareness and hopefully some much needed funds. I may not be naturally vocally blessed, but I am prepared to work hard and hopefully make you laugh along the way.”

Tom Mayor, lead guitar for The Desert Penguins, said: “After Stacey reached out with the opportunity of working with a mental health charity, I knew straight away that it was something the band would support.

“Music is something that has always been there to take us through the good times, and to help carry us through the bad. It doesn’t matter what type of music it is, if you have a connection with it and it means something to you then that is all that matters.

“The work that It’s OK To Say does to support those in need is fantastic. Not only encouraging people to talk more about their mental well-being but also reminding people that it’s equally as important to listen. During the second lockdown, and approaching what will be a difficult Christmas time, this awareness is more important than ever. We are honoured that we have been approached as a band to be involved, support and help raise awareness for such an important cause.”

Due to lockdown, Stacey and the band will remotely record the song, and post live chats on social media so followers can share in the journey of the #findyourvoice campaign and be inspired. Chats will include song choice, progression, messages of support, contributors, helplines, and further support.

Tom added: “We look forward to taking everyone along with us on the journey by posting some behind the scenes videos, sneak peaks and snippets of what we are up to. And can’t wait to start working with Stacey and see her learn the song and working on the vocals. We are eager to get started on this project and support It’s OK To Say in the run up to Christmas, which can be a difficult time for some, especially in 2020!”

“Over the next month or so, we look to finalise a song choice to suit Stacey’s voice, work hard to learn it and make it our own (likely all remotely!) and record it from home. We need to work against the clock to ensure we are ready for a Christmas Eve release date. Alongside this we will come up with inventive ways to create an awesome supporting video to go along with it!”

If you need to chat, text SHOUT to 85258 for free 24/7 support in the UK. Visit www.itsoktosay.org.uk for further support and help.