St Albans dad holds charity dance-a-thon
A St Albans dad is organising a charity dance event in memory of his father who died of cancer earlier this year.
Organiser Chris Dennis, who used to teach dance fitness classes, is holding the dance-a-thon at Westminster Lodge on Saturday December 11.
Classes are £5 each and all funds will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Chris said: "I chose a dance-a-thon as I wanted to teach a dance fitness class again, and also bring some friends along to help.
"Some of the other instructors also teaching are current and previous dance instructors.
"I am very excited about the event, and especially to raise some money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
"After losing my dad in June to cancer I wanted to put on an event to raise some money and to give something back to Macmillan after the support they gave my dad and my family through such a difficult time."
To support the event visit https://bit.ly/3wsCctB
Programme for the day:
9am Chris and Lianna Day - Body Jam
10am Martine Palmer - Fitsteps
11am Jon-Bradley Maloney, Wendy Martin and Katy Mura - Zumba
12 - Raphael Stadter and Marija Baric - Sh' Bam
1.10pm - Naomi Czuba - Funky Fresh
Bookings are being taken on 01727 736080.