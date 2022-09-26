Charity clothes swap raises £6K for Mind in Mid Herts

A St Albans mum has raised over £6,000 at her fifth charity clothes swap event.

Mother of three Emma Prigmore was supporting Mind in Mid Herts, a local mental health care provider for people aged 16 and over, for the second year running, having raised £4,400 in 2021.

The raffle that runs alongside the event was a big part of the fundraising and was supported by many local companies, including The Dressing Room, Dylan’s, Abigail’s Flower Truck and Daniel’s Estate Agents, with Aylett’s Nursery providing all the flowers for the event from their spectacular Dahlia Festival.

Although Emma organises the event, she receives help to make it happen from friends and neighbours.

“The thanks really should go to everyone who donated their clothes, their time and especially their money to this wonderful cause.”

Emma started fundraising six years ago, supporting charities including KIDS Hub, The Ollie Foundation and Mind in Mid Herts. With the NHS on its knees when it comes to mental health support, these charities are vital to the community, and as a family, the Prigmores know all too well the struggles that people with complex mental health problems face.

Emma said: “On the outside, we look put together but on the inside we are breaking. And yet I find myself thinking sometimes that we are the lucky ones.

"We have the energy to fight, we are determined and pro-active: not through any sense of us being wonderful or better parents, but because we have the means to do so.

"Our parents have helped pay for private therapy over the years. I feel guilt alongside everything else, for the families that cannot do this, so I throw myself into this charity event with an overriding determination that comes from needing to do what is best for both my son and all desperate young people.”

Mind in Mid Herts work across three themes: prevention, social support and recovery. They understand that everyone’s needs are different and work in a person-centred way to ensure mental health is supported and respected so that nobody must face a mental health problem alone.

One user, who asked to remain anonymous, explained: “Mind provides me with a safe space to talk, to open up, to think and to make connections. Their services are utterly invaluable and there is no way I would have made so much progress without them.

“I have been a Mind service user on and off for ten years. I was hospitalised for a long time in Luton and was referred from Luton Mind back to St Albans as starting a new life in Luton was a mistake. Since the support of St Albans Mind, I have not been back in hospital for approximately 18 months. I just wanted you to know the fantastic work they do.”

Emma hopes to run her charity event again next year and beat this year’s record total. To donate to the charity and read more about the vital work they do, visit www.mindinmidherts.org.uk.





Emma Prigmore at her charity clothes swap. - Credit: https://www.ozbaydesign.com/

Emma Prigmore at her charity clothes swap. - Credit: https://www.ozbaydesign.com/



