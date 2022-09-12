St Albans Band Aid returning to city centre

The 13th year of St Albans Band Aid (SABA) gets underway on Saturday September 24 outside Ladbrokes Betting Office in the city centre.

Every year since 2009, local plumber and musician Dene Rosewarn has organised a Band Aid musical day in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care and other local charities including Keech Hospice Care and Camphill Village Trust.

Over the years, collections in excess of £45,000 have been raised in conjunction with support from Ladbrokes, with last year's event raising £2,200 alone.

Around nine different musicians perform for passers-by starting at 9am and ending around 5pm. The event is all outside, there is no stage, no lighting, and therefore no overheads.

Dene said: “Each year we have a regular audience who come to listen to the music and their donations are really welcome. All the musicians give their time absolutely free so all the donations go direct to the chosen charities.

"St Albans has a huge musical history – the artistes are intent on carrying on the SABA traditions. Long live live music!”

St Albans Band Aid features a Neil Diamond tribute act. - Credit: Dene Rosewarn

This year’s line up and programme is:

9-10am: Mike Hodge, The Harpenden Busker

10-11am: Bill John, Mr Acoustic

11am-12noon: Acoustic duo The Last Stand

12noon-1pm: Neil Diamond tribute

1-2pm: Pop duo McClaren Wall

2-3pm: Crazy Dog rock covers

3-4pm: Piano duo Kirsta Johnson with Paul Davis

4-5pm: Right Hand Drive performing pop and rock covers.

Mike said: "Please come along at any time to hear a wide range of live music. All donations to the chosen charity this year, Rennie Grove Hospice Care, will be very welcome."