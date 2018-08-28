Advanced search

Charity basketball event coming back to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 16:48 16 January 2019

Oaklands Wolves' Lauren Milligan. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

Oaklands Wolves' Lauren Milligan. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO

INAFRAME.NET

A family day of basketball fun is coming to St Albans to raise money for a good cause.

Following on from a successful event in September last year, TipOff@3 are returning to Westminster Lodge this February to host a basketball tournament and raise money for Kids In Crisis.

This is a charity specialising in Emergency Crisis Grants for the parents and carers of children with terminal or chronic illnesses or disabilities.

Attendees will get a free wristband, t-shirt, and refreshments.

It will take place on February 23 from 3pm. Tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s. Book by emailing connect@kickoffat3.co.uk

Find out more about Kids In Crisis at www.kidsincrisis.org.uk

