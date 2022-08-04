Rennie Grove warns its charity shops are at risk due to lack of distribution drivers

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is launching an urgent appeal for volunteer drivers to transport stock between its 25 stores after warning that its retail operation could grind to a halt without this vital support.

The voluntary role is crucial in keeping the charity’s shops running, with the drivers responsible for transporting both new and donated goods between the Berkhamsted distribution centre and shops across West Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, using the charity’s transport.

Nicola Flood, Buying, Merchandising & Business Development Manager at Rennie Grove, explains:

“Our voluntary distribution drivers really are the linchpin of our retail operation. Without drivers we wouldn’t be able to deliver new stock to our stores, which are a crucial source of income for Rennie Grove.

“It’s a great role that is very sociable and engaging, as well as vital to our operations. Our shops raise over a third of our fundraised income each year which is used by Rennie Grove Hospice Care to provide care and support to adults and children with life-limiting illnesses in West Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

"I’m appealing to local people to consider volunteering their time to take on this fun and stimulating role to help keep our shops running.”

With a voluntary commitment from as little as a morning or afternoon per week, the role is flexible and would suit anybody over the age of 25 who holds a driving licence.

The charity is also recruiting driver’s mates to travel with volunteer drivers in the charity’s vans and assist with loading and unloading donated items. This role is suitable for anybody, including those under 25, who are able to move and handle heavy boxes and bags.

Richard Leat from St Leonards has been volunteering as a retail distribution driver with Rennie Grove Hospice Care since October 2020. He says:

“I started volunteering as a van driver when I began to reduce my working hours. I volunteer one or two mornings per week and I absolutely love it. It is a very sociable role as we are in and out of the distribution centre and travelling between the various shops around the area.

"I love chatting to the volunteers at the different shops and getting a better understanding of how the whole charity works and how each role makes a difference to the overall picture.

“Volunteering in this way gives me a great sense of satisfaction and I’d encourage anybody to think about joining the team.”

For more information, or to apply to become a voluntary retail driver, visit: https://renniegrove.org/volunteer or call 01442 890222.