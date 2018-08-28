Charities benefit from St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular

The Daylight Club charity were one of the beneficiaries of the 2018 St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular. Archant

Two charities have received funds to support their vital work and developments thanks to the St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts Young Homeless charity were one of the beneficiaries of the 2018 St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular. Herts Young Homeless charity were one of the beneficiaries of the 2018 St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular.

Representatives from Herts Young Homeless - a charity which works with vulnerable young people aged 16-24 who are homeless or threatened with becoming homeless - and The Daylight Club - a social club which provides a safe space for adults with a range of physical disabilities to meet and participate in a range of activities and workshops were presented with the donations by the Rev’d Canon Abi Thompson, Sub Dean of St Albans Cathedral and members of the Cathedral’s fireworks committee.

The money donated was raised as part of the popular St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular in Verulamium Park. The event continues to be one of the largest in the area, attracting over 20,000 people each year. It has raised over £750,000 for local and national charities since it began over 25 years ago.

Jean Peyton, from The Daylight Club expressed her gratitude to the Cathedral Fireworks Team for their donation: “The Daylight Club members were thrilled to be the beneficiaries of such a major community event as the fireworks.

“The evening was indeed spectacular and the club helpers really enjoyed themselves. Everyone at the club is very grateful for the funds received as they will be a considerable help in meeting the running costs of the club. The funds received will help towards the hiring of accommodation for club activities, professional support, maintaining the club bus and for funding activities and outings.”

Kathryn Salmon, head of fundraising at Herts Young Homeless, also expressed her gratitude for their donation: “This generous donation will help our charity to provide a number of essential services including our Nightstop Herts scheme – an emergency accommodation service that provides a safe and secure place for young people to stay who may otherwise sleep rough. This donation will make a huge difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in Hertfordshire. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

The event was sponsored by Debenhams Ottaway, and managing partner Susan Glenholme added: “We were very proud to sponsor the St Albans Fireworks Spectacular. The event raises much needed funds for local charities who support the most disadvantaged members of our community whilst providing a great opportunity for all members of the local community to come together for a fun filled evening.”

Plans are already underway for this year’s Fireworks Spectacular which will take place on Saturday November 2. Full details will be published on the Cathedral’s website – www.stalbanscathedral.org – later in the year.