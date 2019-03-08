St Albans Chamber awards celebrate business and community champions of 2019

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Wagada including Young Employee finalists Sydney Mitchell and Daniel Jenkins Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography Archant

The great and the good from across the St Albans district gathered for the tenth annual Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards at the Mercure St Albans Noke Hotel.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. The Chamber team: Anna Venetico, Alastair Woodgate, Emma Fisher and Paul Rosenthal. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. The Chamber team: Anna Venetico, Alastair Woodgate, Emma Fisher and Paul Rosenthal. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Presented by Chamber director Paul Rosenthal of Amthal Fire and Security, the ceremony gave local individuals and businesses the chance to shine.

Chamber president Alastair Woodgate said: "Our awards, a highlight of the business year, are all about celebrating those who are making a positive difference through their outstanding contributions to the life of our business community and the wider community.

"I was humbled by many of the stories we heard, as I'm sure all the guests were. Congratulations not only to our winners but also to all our finalists, every one of whom was a worthy winner. We become who we associate with. If we surround ourselves with the right people then the trust, respect, attitudes and associations of those around us will rub off. I'm sure everyone went away energised and inspired by those they met.

"The Chamber acts as a voice for local business, helping businesses to flourish and providing a forum in which business people can network and foster great relationships. Nowhere was that shown to greater effect than by all of those at The Noke on Thursday evening."

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Chamber President, Alastair Woodgate, with Young Employee Winner, Melissa Finch, from Rothamsted Enterprises and category sponsor, Claire Pope from Oaklands College Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Chamber President, Alastair Woodgate, with Young Employee Winner, Melissa Finch, from Rothamsted Enterprises and category sponsor, Claire Pope from Oaklands College Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

Chamber events manager Anna Venetico added: "We are overwhelmed at the outpouring of amazing feedback on the evening from winners, finalists, sponsors and all of our guests. It is such a feel-good night and it is wonderful to see those people, going that extra mile to make a difference, being recognised and rewarded."

The winners of each category were:

n Young Employee Award (sponsored by Oaklands College) - Melissa Finch

n Green Business Award (sponsored by 92.6FM Radio Verulam) - Electric Blue

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Community Champion Winner, Lee Wood, and finalists and category sponsor, Richard Marrett from St Michael�s Manor Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Community Champion Winner, Lee Wood, and finalists and category sponsor, Richard Marrett from St Michael�s Manor Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

n Best Restaurant (sponsored by the Herts Advertiser) - DavVero

n Corporate Social Responsibility Award (sponsored by The Maltings Shopping Centre) - Debenhams Ottaway

n New Business Award (sponsored by IFPC Wealth Management) - K-Kaps International

n Business Growth Award (sponsored by St Albans Enterprise Agency) - Fiecon

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. President�s Award Winner, Michael Weaver. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. President�s Award Winner, Michael Weaver. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

n Business Leader Award (sponsored by Rayner Essex) - David Timmis

n Community Champion Award (sponsored by St Michael's Manor Hotel) - Lee Wood

n The President's Award (sponsored by Rumball Sedgwick) - Michael Weaver

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Jex Levy from EYES on St Albans. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Jex Levy from EYES on St Albans. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Community Champion winner Lee Wood from Ember Designs, with Kelly Ballard from The Noke on the left and Lisa Wood on the right. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Community Champion winner Lee Wood from Ember Designs, with Kelly Ballard from The Noke on the left and Lisa Wood on the right. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Best Restaurant Winner, DavVero, with the Awards host, Paul Rosenthal Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Best Restaurant Winner, DavVero, with the Awards host, Paul Rosenthal Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Guests enjoying the evening. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography The St Albans and District Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards 2019. Guests enjoying the evening. Picture: Rebecca Fennell Photography

You may also want to watch: