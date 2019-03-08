St Albans Chamber awards celebrate business and community champions of 2019
PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 October 2019
Archant
The great and the good from across the St Albans district gathered for the tenth annual Chamber of Commerce Community Business Awards at the Mercure St Albans Noke Hotel.
Presented by Chamber director Paul Rosenthal of Amthal Fire and Security, the ceremony gave local individuals and businesses the chance to shine.
Chamber president Alastair Woodgate said: "Our awards, a highlight of the business year, are all about celebrating those who are making a positive difference through their outstanding contributions to the life of our business community and the wider community.
"I was humbled by many of the stories we heard, as I'm sure all the guests were. Congratulations not only to our winners but also to all our finalists, every one of whom was a worthy winner. We become who we associate with. If we surround ourselves with the right people then the trust, respect, attitudes and associations of those around us will rub off. I'm sure everyone went away energised and inspired by those they met.
"The Chamber acts as a voice for local business, helping businesses to flourish and providing a forum in which business people can network and foster great relationships. Nowhere was that shown to greater effect than by all of those at The Noke on Thursday evening."
Chamber events manager Anna Venetico added: "We are overwhelmed at the outpouring of amazing feedback on the evening from winners, finalists, sponsors and all of our guests. It is such a feel-good night and it is wonderful to see those people, going that extra mile to make a difference, being recognised and rewarded."
The winners of each category were:
n Young Employee Award (sponsored by Oaklands College) - Melissa Finch
n Green Business Award (sponsored by 92.6FM Radio Verulam) - Electric Blue
n Best Restaurant (sponsored by the Herts Advertiser) - DavVero
n Corporate Social Responsibility Award (sponsored by The Maltings Shopping Centre) - Debenhams Ottaway
n New Business Award (sponsored by IFPC Wealth Management) - K-Kaps International
n Business Growth Award (sponsored by St Albans Enterprise Agency) - Fiecon
n Business Leader Award (sponsored by Rayner Essex) - David Timmis
n Community Champion Award (sponsored by St Michael's Manor Hotel) - Lee Wood
n The President's Award (sponsored by Rumball Sedgwick) - Michael Weaver