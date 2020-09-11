St Albans Chamber of Commerce awards return with online ceremony

The annual St Albans Chamber of Commerce Business Awards are back for the 11th year with an online ceremony.

The awards recognise the outstanding achievements both individuals and businesses have made in the district. Now more than ever, it is important to pull together as a community and celebrate those who have made a positive impact and gone that extra mile.

The virtual ceremony will be taking place on Thursday September 30, and tickets include an awards programme, drink and snack.

Chamber President Alastair Woodgate said: “The awards are a highlight of the business year. They celebrate those who are making a positive difference - through their outstanding contributions to the life of our business community and the wider community. And in the current climate it’s great to have something so positive to shout about.

“What continually impresses me about the district’s businesses is the degree to which companies and individuals wish to engage with the wider community. This is not just to fulfil corporate social responsibility goals, but is because people want to play an active role in supporting the various initiatives and organisations that combine to make our district a special place.”

Alastair added: “Thank you to our sponsors, Pearldrop Video Production, the Herts Advertiser, Rayner Essex, St Albans BID, Bradhams Fantastic Flowers, STANTA, and Rumball Sedgwick, without whom the entire awards process would not be possible.

“And to all our finalists I want to say being a finalist means that each and every one of you is a worthy winner that’s why you’ve made a shortlist. Knowing that a business expert has taken a look at your product, service or contribution and sees the value in it, and believes it worthy of an award, is a real boost.”

There are various categories of awards up for grabs this year: Young Employee, Sustainability, Best Restaurant, Customer Commitment, New Business, Business Growth and Business Leader, with the finalists listed on the Chamber’s website.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from www.stalbans-chamber.co.uk/events