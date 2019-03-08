Launch party held for chalk bank to help Chiswell Green butterflies

The launch event for the butterfly chalk bank in Chiswell Green. Picture: Mandy Floyd Archant

A launch event was held in Chiswell Green for a project to encourage a rare species of butterfly to thrive in the wild.

Herts and Middx Butterfly Conservation dug a chalk bank in Greenwood Park to create a habitat for small blue butterflies following the closure of Butterfly World in 2016.

The project was implemented with help from St Stephens Parish Council and the Heritage Lottery Fund, and more than 30 people attended the launch party on Sunday, May 26.

Trust chairman Malcolm Hull said: "Many species of butterflies have died out in Herts due to destruction of their habitats and pesticide spraying. "The small blue is bucking this trend and making a comeback and this project is a great way for people to help its survival."

The trust are seeding the bank with kidney vetch, horseshoe vetch and birdsfoot trefoil - plants which thrive in chalk and should help the butterflies survive.