Top chef Theo Michaels opens school's tech suite
- Credit: Sir John Lawes School
A celebrity chef opened a technology suite at a Harpenden school.
Theo Michaels unveiled the newly refurbished food technology room at Sir John Lawes School, which will allow for more effective practical teaching in support of the design and technology curriculum, helping students engage their curiosity and enjoyment of food and nutrition.
The chef, presenter and award-winning author, who is a resident chef on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, said he was delighted and honoured to be part of the opening ceremony.
“Helping kids learn a life skill like cooking is so important to our future generation's health and well-being, not including those rising stars who will be gracing commercial kitchens in the future.
"As such, it was with great privilege to help with the grand opening of Sir John Lawes' new food tech room, and an absolute pleasure to meet some of the pupils who are a credit to the school."
The refurbishment was funded by the school and supported with funding from Savoy Education Trust.
Head of design and technology at Sir John Lawes, Nick Wilkinson, said: “Thank you so much to the Savoy Education Trust for part-funding our fantastic new food room. We are delighted to be able to provide students with such superb new facilities to enrich their educational experience and support the delivery of our exciting food and nutrition curriculum.”
Chief executive officer for Scholars’ Education Trust Claire Robins OBE said: “We are delighted to be able to offer the latest facilities for our students and to enhance student learning in food and nutrition. We are immensely grateful to Savoy Education Trust for their investment in our school which will enable us to provide the very best educational experience for all our young people.”